Kinoafisha Persons Ben Platt Awards

Ben Platt
Awards and nominations of Ben Platt
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
