Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ben Platt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Platt
Ben Platt
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Platt
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree