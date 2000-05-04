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Nicholas Hamilton
Nicholas Hamilton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Hamilton
Nicholas Hamilton
Nicholas Hamilton
Date of Birth
4 May 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
Captain Fantastic
(2016)
7.5
It
(2017)
6.3
The Dark Tower
(2017)
Filmography
4.3
Do Not Enter
Do Not Enter
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Things Like This
Things Like This
Comedy
2025, USA
5.9
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Comedy
2024, USA
4.8
Endless
Endless
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Dark Tower
The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
It
It
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Captain Fantastic
Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Strangerland
Strangerland
Drama, Thriller
2015, Australia
Watch trailer
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