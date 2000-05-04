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Nicholas Hamilton
Nicholas Hamilton Nicholas Hamilton
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton

Date of Birth
4 May 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic (2016)
It 7.5
It (2017)
The Dark Tower 6.3
The Dark Tower (2017)

Filmography

Do Not Enter 4.3
Do Not Enter Do Not Enter
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Things Like This 4.9
Things Like This Things Like This
Comedy 2025, USA
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh 5.9
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Comedy 2024, USA
Endless 4.8
Endless Endless
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Dark Tower 6.3
The Dark Tower The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror 2017, USA
Watch trailer
It 7.5
It It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Strangerland 5.2
Strangerland Strangerland
Drama, Thriller 2015, Australia
Watch trailer
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