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Luis Fernando Alvés Luis Fernando Alvés
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Fernando Alvés

Luis Fernando Alvés

Luis Fernando Alvés

Date of Birth
2 April 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Spain / France
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