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About
Filmography
Luis Fernando Alvés
Luis Fernando Alvés
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Fernando Alvés
Luis Fernando Alvés
Luis Fernando Alvés
Date of Birth
2 April 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1996
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Spain / France
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