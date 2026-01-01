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Filmography
Laura Conejero
Laura Conejero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Conejero
Laura Conejero
Laura Conejero
Date of Birth
8 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea
(2023)
6.9
Eloïse's Lover
(2009)
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
(1996)
Filmography
5.9
Alive
Viva
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, Spain
6.3
Escanyapobres
Escanyapobres
Western
2024, Spain
7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea
El mestre que va prometre el mar
Biography, Drama
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
6.9
Eloïse's Lover
Eloïse
Drama
2009, Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Spain / France
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