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Laura Conejero Laura Conejero
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Conejero

Laura Conejero

Laura Conejero

Date of Birth
8 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Teacher Who Promised the Sea 7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea (2023)
Eloïse's Lover 6.9
Eloïse's Lover (2009)
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health (1996)

Filmography

Alive 5.9
Alive Viva
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, Spain
6.3
Escanyapobres Escanyapobres
Western 2024, Spain
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea 7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea El mestre que va prometre el mar
Biography, Drama 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Eloïse's Lover 6.9
Eloïse's Lover Eloïse
Drama 2009, Spain
Watch trailer
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Spain / France
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