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Filmography
Lola Herrera
Lola Herrera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Herrera
Lola Herrera
Lola Herrera
Date of Birth
30 June 1935
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1996
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Spain / France
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