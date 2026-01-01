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Lola Herrera Lola Herrera
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Herrera

Lola Herrera

Lola Herrera

Date of Birth
30 June 1935
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Spain / France
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