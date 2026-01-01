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Nathalie Seseña
Nathalie Seseña Nathalie Seseña
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Seseña

Nathalie Seseña

Nathalie Seseña

Date of Birth
11 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Machos Alfa 7.5
Machos Alfa (2022)
The Best Summer of My Life 5.8
The Best Summer of My Life (2018)
Alegre ma non troppo 5.4
Alegre ma non troppo (1994)

Filmography

Machos Alfa 7.5
Machos Alfa
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Spain
The Best Summer of My Life 5.8
The Best Summer of My Life El mejor verano de mi vida
Comedy, Family 2018, Spain
La Celestina 5.2
La Celestina La Celestina
Drama 1996, Spain
Alegre ma non troppo 5.4
Alegre ma non troppo Alegre ma non troppo
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 1994, Spain
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