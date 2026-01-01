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Filmography
Nathalie Seseña
Nathalie Seseña
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Seseña
Nathalie Seseña
Nathalie Seseña
Date of Birth
11 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Machos Alfa
(2022)
5.8
The Best Summer of My Life
(2018)
5.4
Alegre ma non troppo
(1994)
Filmography
7.5
Machos Alfa
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Spain
5.8
The Best Summer of My Life
El mejor verano de mi vida
Comedy, Family
2018, Spain
5.2
La Celestina
La Celestina
Drama
1996, Spain
5.4
Alegre ma non troppo
Alegre ma non troppo
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1994, Spain
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