Mayte Garcia

Date of Birth
12 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Firehouse Dog 5.9
Firehouse Dog Firehouse Dog
Family, Comedy, Action 2006, USA / Canada
