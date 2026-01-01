Menu
Mayte Garcia
Mayte Garcia
Date of Birth
12 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
5.9
Firehouse Dog
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2006
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.9
Firehouse Dog
Firehouse Dog
Family, Comedy, Action
2006, USA / Canada
