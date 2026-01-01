Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Lowe Alex Lowe
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Lowe

Alex Lowe

Alex Lowe

Date of Birth
11 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Haunted 6.2
Haunted (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Haunted 6.2
Haunted Haunted
Horror, Drama, Mystery 1995, Great Britain / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more