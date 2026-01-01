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Lexi Atkins Lexi Atkins
Kinoafisha Persons Lexi Atkins

Lexi Atkins

Lexi Atkins

Date of Birth
10 February 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Model House 5.4
Model House (2024)
Zombeavers 5.4
Zombeavers (2014)
The Boy Next Door 4.6
The Boy Next Door (2015)

Filmography

Model House 5.4
Model House Model House
Thriller 2024, USA
The Boy Next Door 4.6
The Boy Next Door The Boy Next Door
Thriller 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Some Kind of Hate 4.6
Some Kind of Hate Some Kind of Hate
Horror 2015, USA
Zombeavers 5.4
Zombeavers Zombeavers
Horror, Action, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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