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Filmography
Lexi Atkins
Lexi Atkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lexi Atkins
Lexi Atkins
Lexi Atkins
Date of Birth
10 February 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
5.4
Model House
(2024)
5.4
Zombeavers
(2014)
4.6
The Boy Next Door
(2015)
Filmography
5.4
Model House
Model House
Thriller
2024, USA
4.6
The Boy Next Door
The Boy Next Door
Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Some Kind of Hate
Some Kind of Hate
Horror
2015, USA
5.4
Zombeavers
Zombeavers
Horror, Action, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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