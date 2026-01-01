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Lili Horváth Lili Horváth
Kinoafisha Persons Lili Horváth

Lili Horváth

Lili Horváth

Date of Birth
13 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre 6.5
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre (2020)
White God 5.6
White God (2014)
0.0
My Notes on Mars.

Filmography

Genre
Year
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre 6.5
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
Drama, Romantic 2020, Hungary
White God 5.6
White God Fehér isten
Drama 2014, Hungary / Germany / Sweden
Watch trailer
My Notes on Mars. My Notes on Mars
Romantic , USA / Hungary
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