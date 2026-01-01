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Lili Horváth
Lili Horváth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lili Horváth
Lili Horváth
Lili Horváth
Date of Birth
13 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
(2020)
5.6
White God
(2014)
0.0
My Notes on Mars.
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2014
All
3
Films
3
Writer
2
Producer
2
Director
2
Actor
1
6.5
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
Drama, Romantic
2020, Hungary
5.6
White God
Fehér isten
Drama
2014, Hungary / Germany / Sweden
Watch trailer
My Notes on Mars.
My Notes on Mars
Romantic
, USA / Hungary
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