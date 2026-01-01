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Lenn Kudrjawizki
Lenn Kudrjawizki Lenn Kudrjawizki
Kinoafisha Persons Lenn Kudrjawizki

Lenn Kudrjawizki

Lenn Kudrjawizki

Date of Birth
10 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Vikings 8.2
Vikings (2013)
Violin 7.8
Violin (2017)
Constellation 7.3
Constellation (2024)

Filmography

Constellation 7.3
Constellation
Drama 2024, USA
Dream Factory 7.1
Dream Factory Traumfabrik
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Svideteli 6.8
Svideteli Svideteli
Drama, War 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Kaddish 7.1
Kaddish Kaddish
History, Drama, War 2018, Russia
Violin 7.8
Violin Violin
Short, Drama, History 2017, Russia / USA / Belarus / Israel / Czechia
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe 6.8
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe
Drama 2016, Austria / Germany / France
The Transporter Refueled 4.6
The Transporter Refueled The Transporter Legacy
Action 2015, France / China
Watch trailer
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 6.4
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
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