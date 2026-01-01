Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lenn Kudrjawizki
Lenn Kudrjawizki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lenn Kudrjawizki
Lenn Kudrjawizki
Lenn Kudrjawizki
Date of Birth
10 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Vikings
(2013)
7.8
Violin
(2017)
7.3
Constellation
(2024)
Filmography
7.3
Constellation
Drama
2024, USA
7.1
Dream Factory
Traumfabrik
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
Svideteli
Svideteli
Drama, War
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Kaddish
Kaddish
History, Drama, War
2018, Russia
7.8
Violin
Violin
Short, Drama, History
2017, Russia / USA / Belarus / Israel / Czechia
6.8
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe
Drama
2016, Austria / Germany / France
4.6
The Transporter Refueled
The Transporter Legacy
Action
2015, France / China
Watch trailer
6.4
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller
2014, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree