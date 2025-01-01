Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Dean Devlin Awards

Awards and nominations of Dean Devlin

Dean Devlin
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999 Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997 Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Nominee
