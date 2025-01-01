Menu
Dean Devlin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dean Devlin
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Nominee
Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Nominee
