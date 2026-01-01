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Filmography
Eva Riccobono
Eva Riccobono
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Riccobono
Eva Riccobono
Eva Riccobono
Date of Birth
7 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Made in Italy
(2019)
6.4
White Shadow
(2013)
5.9
A Liberal Passion
(2013)
Filmography
7.4
Made in Italy
Drama
2019, Italy
4.8
La cena di Natale
La cena di Natale
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
A Liberal Passion
Passione sinistra
Comedy
2013, Italy
6.4
White Shadow
White Shadow
Drama
2013, Italy / Germany / Tanzania
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