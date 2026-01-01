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Eva Riccobono Eva Riccobono
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Riccobono

Eva Riccobono

Eva Riccobono

Date of Birth
7 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Made in Italy 7.4
Made in Italy (2019)
White Shadow 6.4
White Shadow (2013)
A Liberal Passion 5.9
A Liberal Passion (2013)

Filmography

Made in Italy 7.4
Made in Italy
Drama 2019, Italy
La cena di Natale 4.8
La cena di Natale La cena di Natale
Comedy 2016, Italy
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A Liberal Passion 5.9
A Liberal Passion Passione sinistra
Comedy 2013, Italy
White Shadow 6.4
White Shadow White Shadow
Drama 2013, Italy / Germany / Tanzania
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