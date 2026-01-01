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Filmography
Laura Chiatti
Laura Chiatti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Chiatti
Laura Chiatti
Laura Chiatti
Date of Birth
15 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.2
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy
(2012)
6.7
The Ages of Love
(2011)
5.9
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe
(2009)
Filmography
4.4
The Hunt
La caccia
Drama
2022, Italy
5.2
Addio al nubilato
Addio al nubilato
Comedy
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
4.7
Gli infedeli
Gli infedeli
Comedy
2020, Italy
4.8
La cena di Natale
La cena di Natale
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
Gladiators of Rome
Not Born to Be Gladiators / Gladiatori di Roma / Gladiators of Rome
Animation
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
5.5
Another Woman's Face
Il volto di un'altra
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
7.2
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy
Romanzo di una strage
Drama
2012, Italy / France
6.7
The Ages of Love
Manuale d'amore 3
Comedy, Romantic
2011, Italy
Watch trailer
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