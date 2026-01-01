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Laura Chiatti
Laura Chiatti Laura Chiatti
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Chiatti

Laura Chiatti

Laura Chiatti

Date of Birth
15 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy 7.2
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy (2012)
The Ages of Love 6.7
The Ages of Love (2011)
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe 5.9
The Friends at the Margherita Cafe (2009)

Filmography

The Hunt 4.4
The Hunt La caccia
Drama 2022, Italy
Addio al nubilato 5.2
Addio al nubilato Addio al nubilato
Comedy 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Gli infedeli 4.7
Gli infedeli Gli infedeli
Comedy 2020, Italy
La cena di Natale 4.8
La cena di Natale La cena di Natale
Comedy 2016, Italy
Watch trailer
Gladiators of Rome 5.8
Gladiators of Rome Not Born to Be Gladiators / Gladiatori di Roma / Gladiators of Rome
Animation 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
Another Woman's Face 5.5
Another Woman's Face Il volto di un'altra
Drama 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy 7.2
Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy Romanzo di una strage
Drama 2012, Italy / France
The Ages of Love 6.7
The Ages of Love Manuale d'amore 3
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Italy
Watch trailer
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