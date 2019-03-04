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Filmography
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
Date of Birth
11 April 1952
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 March 2019
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Crucible
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Theatrical
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.8
The Crucible
The Crucible
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
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