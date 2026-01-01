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Filmography
Natalie Gavin
Natalie Gavin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Gavin
Natalie Gavin
Natalie Gavin
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Time
(2021)
7.8
The Crucible
(2014)
7.5
The Long Shadow
(2023)
Filmography
7.2
Bodies
Crime, Thriller,
2023, USA
7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime,
2023, Great Britain
5.8
The Teacher
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
6.2
Red Rose
Drama, Horror
2022, Great Britain
8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
7.4
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, USA
7.8
The Crucible
The Crucible
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
7.3
The Arbor
The Arbor
Documentary, Biography
2010, Great Britain
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