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Natalie Gavin
Natalie Gavin Natalie Gavin
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Gavin

Natalie Gavin

Natalie Gavin

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Time 8.1
Time (2021)
The Crucible 7.8
The Crucible (2014)
The Long Shadow 7.5
The Long Shadow (2023)

Filmography

Bodies 7.2
Bodies
Crime, Thriller, 2023, USA
The Long Shadow 7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime, 2023, Great Britain
The Teacher 5.8
The Teacher
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Red Rose 6.2
Red Rose
Drama, Horror 2022, Great Britain
Time 8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Gentleman Jack 7.4
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, USA
The Crucible 7.8
The Crucible The Crucible
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
The Arbor 7.3
The Arbor The Arbor
Documentary, Biography 2010, Great Britain
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