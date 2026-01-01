Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lisa Arnold
Lisa Arnold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Arnold
Lisa Arnold
Lisa Arnold
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Christmas Angel
(2012)
5.8
Solstice
(2007)
4.6
God's Not Dead
(2014)
Filmography
4.6
God's Not Dead
God's Not Dead
Drama
2014, USA
6.7
Christmas Angel
Christmas Angel
Drama, Family
2012, USA
5.8
Solstice
Solstice
Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree