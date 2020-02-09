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Mirella Freni Mirella Freni
Kinoafisha Persons Mirella Freni

Mirella Freni

Mirella Freni

Date of Birth
27 February 1935
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
9 February 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Madame Butterfly 7.8
Madame Butterfly (1975)
Otello 7.7
Otello (1974)
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème 0.0
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème (1965)

Filmography

Madame Butterfly 7.8
Madame Butterfly Madama Butterfly
Drama, Music 1975, Germany
Tickets
Otello 7.7
Otello Otello
Opera 1974, West Germany
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
Opera 1965, Italy
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