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About
Filmography
Mirella Freni
Mirella Freni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirella Freni
Mirella Freni
Mirella Freni
Date of Birth
27 February 1935
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
9 February 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Madame Butterfly
(1975)
Tickets
7.7
Otello
(1974)
0.0
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
(1965)
Filmography
7.8
Madame Butterfly
Madama Butterfly
Drama, Music
1975, Germany
Tickets
7.7
Otello
Otello
Opera
1974, West Germany
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
Opera
1965, Italy
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