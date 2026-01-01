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7.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Madame Butterfly
7.9
Madame Butterfly
, 1975
Madama Butterfly
Germany / Drama, Music / 18+
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7.9
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Synopsis
A young Japanese geisha clings to the belief that her arrangement with a visiting American naval officer is a loving and permanent marriage.
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Cast
Mirella Freni
Plácido Domingo
Christa Ludwig
Robert Kerns
Michel Sénéchal
Giorgio Stendoro
Director
Jean-Pierre Ponnelle
Writer
Jean-Pierre Ponnelle
,
Giuseppe Giacosa
,
Luigi Illica
,
David Belasco
,
Jean-Louis Martinoty
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
2 hours 26 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
UNITEL, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Madama Butterfly, Madame Butterfly
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 6 Shchuka
19:30
from 1210 ₽
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4 May
from 1210 ₽
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«Madame Butterfly» now playing
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4
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
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Karo 6 Shchuka
Shchukinskaya
2D, SUB
19:30
from 1210 ₽
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