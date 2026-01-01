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Poster of Madame Butterfly
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Madame Butterfly
7.9

Madame Butterfly

, 1975
Madama Butterfly
Germany / Drama, Music / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Madame Butterfly
7.9
Tickets

Synopsis

A young Japanese geisha clings to the belief that her arrangement with a visiting American naval officer is a loving and permanent marriage.

Cast

Mirella Freni
Plácido Domingo
Plácido Domingo
Christa Ludwig
Robert Kerns
Michel Sénéchal
Giorgio Stendoro
Director Jean-Pierre Ponnelle
Writer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle, Giuseppe Giacosa, Luigi Illica, David Belasco, Jean-Louis Martinoty
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 1975
Production UNITEL, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Madama Butterfly, Madame Butterfly

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 6 Shchuka
19:30 from 1210 ₽
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«Madame Butterfly» now playing

Mon 4
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 6 Shchuka
Shchukinskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 1210 ₽
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