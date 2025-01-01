Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Kurtzman Awards

Alex Kurtzman
Awards and nominations of Alex Kurtzman
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
