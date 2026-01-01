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About
Filmography
Nic Nac
Nic Nac
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nic Nac
Nic Nac
Nic Nac
Date of Birth
1 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.3
Exeter
(2014)
5.3
American Pie Presents: Beta House
(2007)
5.2
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
(2009)
Filmography
6.3
Exeter
Backmask
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Comedy
2009, USA
5.3
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Beta House
Comedy
2007, Canada / USA
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