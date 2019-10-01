"Feerinki" is a Russian children's animated series about aspiring wizards. Little fairies and elves live in a modern world filled with technological innovations. However, they are all descendants of great magicians and sorceresses and the last guardians of secret knowledge. Living among ordinary people and attending a regular school, the children gradually learn the magical craft. With its help, they assist people in good deeds, inspire them, and nourish their dreams and positive emotions, much like muses from myths.

