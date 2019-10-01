Menu
Production year 2022
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 11 minutes
TV channel Тлум HD
Runtime 4 hours 57 minutes

TV series description

"Feerinki" is a Russian children's animated series about aspiring wizards. Little fairies and elves live in a modern world filled with technological innovations. However, they are all descendants of great magicians and sorceresses and the last guardians of secret knowledge. Living among ordinary people and attending a regular school, the children gradually learn the magical craft. With its help, they assist people in good deeds, inspire them, and nourish their dreams and positive emotions, much like muses from myths.
Tatiana Abramova
Larisa Brokhman
Diomid Vinogradov
Irina Kireeva
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Feerinki - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 27 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
