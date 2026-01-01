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Filmography
Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Date of Birth
9 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.6
Den første julen i Skomakergata
(2023)
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
(2022)
5.6
Pelle Politibil på sporet
(2013)
Filmography
7.6
Den første julen i Skomakergata
Den første julen i Skomakergata
Family
2023, Norway
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
Teddybjørnens jul
Family
2022, Norway
Watch trailer
5.6
Pelle Politibil på sporet
Pelle Politibil på sporet
Animation
2013, Norway
Watch trailer
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