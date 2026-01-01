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Lene Kongsvik Johansen Lene Kongsvik Johansen
Kinoafisha Persons Lene Kongsvik Johansen

Lene Kongsvik Johansen

Lene Kongsvik Johansen

Date of Birth
9 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress

Popular Films

Den første julen i Skomakergata 7.6
Den første julen i Skomakergata (2023)
Teddybjørnens jul 6.3
Teddybjørnens jul (2022)
Pelle Politibil på sporet 5.6
Pelle Politibil på sporet (2013)

Filmography

Den første julen i Skomakergata 7.6
Den første julen i Skomakergata Den første julen i Skomakergata
Family 2023, Norway
Teddybjørnens jul 6.3
Teddybjørnens jul Teddybjørnens jul
Family 2022, Norway
Watch trailer
Pelle Politibil på sporet 5.6
Pelle Politibil på sporet Pelle Politibil på sporet
Animation 2013, Norway
Watch trailer
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