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Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies Elizabeth Gillies
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies

Date of Birth
26 July 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Family Guy 8.2
Family Guy (1999)
White Collar 8.1
White Collar (2009)
The Orville 7.9
The Orville (2017)

Filmography

Catwoman: Hunted 5.6
Catwoman: Hunted Catwoman: Hunted
Animation 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Arizona 5.8
Arizona Arizona
Comedy, Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Dynasty 7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic 2017, USA
The Orville 7.9
The Orville
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Vacation 6.7
Vacation Vacation
Comedy, Adventure 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Animal 4.7
Animal Animal
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
Sam & Cat 5.8
Sam & Cat
Comedy, Children's 2013, USA
The Exes 6.9
The Exes
Comedy 2011, USA
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