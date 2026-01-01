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Filmography
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies
Date of Birth
26 July 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Family Guy
(1999)
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
7.9
The Orville
(2017)
Filmography
5.6
Catwoman: Hunted
Catwoman: Hunted
Animation
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Arizona
Arizona
Comedy, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic
2017, USA
7.9
The Orville
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.7
Vacation
Vacation
Comedy, Adventure
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Animal
Animal
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
5.8
Sam & Cat
Comedy, Children's
2013, USA
6.9
The Exes
Comedy
2011, USA
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