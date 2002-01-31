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Filmography
Quinn McColgan
Quinn McColgan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Quinn McColgan
Quinn McColgan
Quinn McColgan
Date of Birth
31 January 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.5
Mildred Pierce
(2011)
7.3
Non-Stop
(2013)
5.9
Extinction
(2015)
Filmography
4.5
Hide and Seek
Hide and Seek
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Extinction
Extinction
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2015, Spain / USA / Hungary / France
5.8
Ping Pong Summer
Ping Pong Summer
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Non-Stop
Non-Stop
Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Mildred Pierce
Drama,
2011, USA
Show more
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