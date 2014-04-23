Menu
Ping Pong Summer - trailer
Ping Pong Summer. Trailer

Publication date: 23 April 2014
Ping Pong Summer – A family vacation during the summer of 1985 changes everything for a teenage boy obsessed with ping pong.
Ping Pong Summer
Ping Pong Summer Comedy, 2014, USA
