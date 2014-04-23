Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Ping Pong Summer. Trailer
Ping Pong Summer. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 23 April 2014
Ping Pong Summer
– A family vacation during the summer of 1985 changes everything for a teenage boy obsessed with ping pong.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer с закадровым переводом 2
trailer с закадровым переводом 1
5.8
Ping Pong Summer
Comedy, 2014, USA
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
02:30
Four Letters of Love
trailer in russian
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
01:30
Verona
дополнительный trailer
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
01:23
Lermontov
teaser
01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree