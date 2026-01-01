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About
Filmography
Magdalena Rózanska
Magdalena Rózanska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Rózanska
Magdalena Rózanska
Magdalena Rózanska
Date of Birth
23 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe
(2013)
5.8
Fin del Mundo?
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2023
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
Fin del Mundo?
Fin del Mundo?
Drama
2023, Poland
6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe
Dziewczyna z szafy
Comedy, Drama
2013, Poland
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