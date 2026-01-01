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Magdalena Rózanska Magdalena Rózanska
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Rózanska

Magdalena Rózanska

Magdalena Rózanska

Date of Birth
23 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Girl from the Wardrobe 6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe (2013)
Fin del Mundo? 5.8
Fin del Mundo? (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fin del Mundo? 5.8
Fin del Mundo? Fin del Mundo?
Drama 2023, Poland
The Girl from the Wardrobe 6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe Dziewczyna z szafy
Comedy, Drama 2013, Poland
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