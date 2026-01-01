Mariusz Bonaszewski

Menu
Date of Birth
26 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Jack Strong 7.0
Jack Strong (2014)
Afterimage 6.8
Afterimage (2016)
Feast of Fire 6.7
Feast of Fire (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Soulcatcher 4.1
Soulcatcher Soulcatcher
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, Poland
Watch trailer
Feast of Fire 6.7
Feast of Fire Święto ognia
Drama 2023, Poland
Fin del Mundo? 5.8
Fin del Mundo? Fin del Mundo?
Drama 2023, Poland
March '68 6.2
March '68 Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic 2022, Poland
Mister T. 6.1
Mister T. Pan T.
Comedy, Drama 2019, Poland
Afterimage 6.8
Afterimage Powidoki
Drama 2016, Poland
Ederly 6.7
Ederly Ederly
Comedy, Drama 2015, Poland
Jeziorak 6.3
Jeziorak Jeziorak
Drama, Crime 2014, Poland
Jack Strong 7
Jack Strong Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama 2014, Poland
W imieniu diabla 5.5
W imieniu diabla W imieniu diabła
Drama 2011, Poland
Mother Teresa of Cats 6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama 2010, Poland
Venice 6.2
Venice Wenecja
Drama 2010, Poland
Chaos 5.5
Chaos Chaos
Drama 2006, Poland
