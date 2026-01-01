Menu
Mariusz Bonaszewski
Mariusz Bonaszewski
Date of Birth
26 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Jack Strong
(2014)
6.8
Afterimage
(2016)
6.7
Feast of Fire
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
2016
2015
2014
2011
2010
2006
All
13
Films
13
Actor
13
4.1
Soulcatcher
Soulcatcher
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
6.7
Feast of Fire
Święto ognia
Drama
2023, Poland
5.8
Fin del Mundo?
Fin del Mundo?
Drama
2023, Poland
6.2
March '68
Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic
2022, Poland
6.1
Mister T.
Pan T.
Comedy, Drama
2019, Poland
6.8
Afterimage
Powidoki
Drama
2016, Poland
6.7
Ederly
Ederly
Comedy, Drama
2015, Poland
6.3
Jeziorak
Jeziorak
Drama, Crime
2014, Poland
7
Jack Strong
Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama
2014, Poland
5.5
W imieniu diabla
W imieniu diabła
Drama
2011, Poland
6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats
Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama
2010, Poland
6.2
Venice
Wenecja
Drama
2010, Poland
5.5
Chaos
Chaos
Drama
2006, Poland
