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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Magdalena Popławska
Magdalena Popławska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Popławska
Magdalena Popławska
Magdalena Popławska
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Tesciowie 3
(2025)
6.9
I'm a Killer
(2016)
6.8
The Green Border
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
History
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2017
2016
2015
2013
2011
2008
2005
All
16
Films
16
Actress
16
7.2
Tesciowie 3
Teściowie 3
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.8
Memories of Insignificance
Zapiski smiertelnika
Drama
2025, Poland
3.1
Wieczór kawalerski
Wieczór kawalerski
Comedy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6.8
The Green Border
Zielona granica
Drama
2023, Belgium / Czechia / France / Poland
Watch trailer
5.1
Kajtek Czarodziej
Kajtek Czarodziej
Adventure, Family
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
6.1
Film for Aliens
Film dla kosmitów
Family
2022, Poland
6.6
Black Sheep
Czarna owca
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
6.1
Panic Attack
Atak paniki
Comedy, Drama
2017, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
Honey Hunters
Lowcy miodu
Documentary
2016, Poland
Watch trailer
6.9
I'm a Killer
Jestem morderca
Crime, Drama, Detective
2016, Poland
3.9
Influence
Hiszpanka
Action, History, Crime
2015, Poland
5.4
Król zycia
Król zycia
Drama, Comedy
2015, Poland
6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe
Dziewczyna z szafy
Comedy, Drama
2013, Poland
6.7
Fear of Falling
Lek wysokosci
Drama
2011, Poland
4.7
0 1 0
0_1_0
Drama
2008, Poland
6.6
The Perfect Afternoon
Doskonałe popołudnie
Comedy, Drama
2005, Poland
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