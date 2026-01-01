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Magdalena Popławska Magdalena Popławska
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Popławska

Magdalena Popławska

Magdalena Popławska

Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tesciowie 3 7.2
Tesciowie 3 (2025)
I'm a Killer 6.9
I'm a Killer (2016)
The Green Border 6.8
The Green Border (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tesciowie 3 7.2
Tesciowie 3 Teściowie 3
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Memories of Insignificance 5.8
Memories of Insignificance Zapiski smiertelnika
Drama 2025, Poland
Wieczór kawalerski 3.1
Wieczór kawalerski Wieczór kawalerski
Comedy 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
The Green Border 6.8
The Green Border Zielona granica
Drama 2023, Belgium / Czechia / France / Poland
Watch trailer
Kajtek Czarodziej 5.1
Kajtek Czarodziej Kajtek Czarodziej
Adventure, Family 2023, Poland
Watch trailer
Film for Aliens 6.1
Film for Aliens Film dla kosmitów
Family 2022, Poland
Black Sheep 6.6
Black Sheep Czarna owca
Comedy, Drama 2021, Poland
Panic Attack 6.1
Panic Attack Atak paniki
Comedy, Drama 2017, Poland
Watch trailer
Honey Hunters 6.6
Honey Hunters Lowcy miodu
Documentary 2016, Poland
Watch trailer
I'm a Killer 6.9
I'm a Killer Jestem morderca
Crime, Drama, Detective 2016, Poland
Influence 3.9
Influence Hiszpanka
Action, History, Crime 2015, Poland
Król zycia 5.4
Król zycia Król zycia
Drama, Comedy 2015, Poland
The Girl from the Wardrobe 6.8
The Girl from the Wardrobe Dziewczyna z szafy
Comedy, Drama 2013, Poland
Fear of Falling 6.7
Fear of Falling Lek wysokosci
Drama 2011, Poland
0 1 0 4.7
0 1 0 0_1_0
Drama 2008, Poland
The Perfect Afternoon 6.6
The Perfect Afternoon Doskonałe popołudnie
Comedy, Drama 2005, Poland
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