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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Laura Flannery
Laura Flannery
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Flannery
Laura Flannery
Laura Flannery
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
Trumbo
(2015)
7.1
Focus
(2015)
6.8
People We Meet on Vacation
(2026)
Filmography
6.8
People We Meet on Vacation
People We Meet on Vacation
Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
2017, USA
3.3
Exit 14
Exit 14
Horror
2016, USA
7.1
Focus
Focus
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Trumbo
Trumbo
Drama, Biography
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
The Outsider
The Outsider
Action, Adventure, Crime
2014, USA
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