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Mylène Farmer 7 photos
Mylène Farmer Mylène Farmer
Kinoafisha Persons Mylène Farmer

Mylène Farmer

Mylène Farmer

Date of Birth
12 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM 8.6
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM (2019)
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013 8.1
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013 (2014)
Ghostland 7.2
Ghostland (2018)

Filmography

The Residence 6.3
The Residence Dalloway
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois 5.8
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois
Drama 2024, France
Watch trailer
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM 8.6
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM
Musical 2019, France
Ghostland 7.3
Ghostland Ghostland
Mystery, Horror 2018, France / Canada
Watch trailer
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013 8.1
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013 Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013
Musical 2014, France
Show more

Photos

Милен Фармер и Джефф Дальгрен Милен Фармер Милен Фармер Милен Фармер Милен Фармер Милен Фармер
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