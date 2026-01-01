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Mylène Farmer
Mylène Farmer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mylène Farmer
Mylène Farmer
Mylène Farmer
Date of Birth
12 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.6
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM
(2019)
8.1
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013
(2014)
7.2
Ghostland
(2018)
Filmography
6.3
The Residence
Dalloway
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
5.8
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
8.6
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM
MYLÈNE FARMER 2019 – LE FILM
Musical
2019, France
7.3
Ghostland
Ghostland
Mystery, Horror
2018, France / Canada
Watch trailer
8.1
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013
Mylene Farmer - Timeless 2013
Musical
2014, France
Show more
Photos
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