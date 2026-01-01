Menu
Mark Schardan
Mark Schardan
Mark Schardan
Actor type
The Adventurer, Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Todo lo que no sé
(2025)
6.8
Circus Noël
(2019)
6.4
Lost in the West
(2016)
7.3
Todo lo que no sé
Todo lo que no sé
Drama
2025, Spain
6.8
Circus Noël
Circus Noël
Adventure, Family
2019, Netherlands
6.4
Lost in the West
Adventure, Western
2016, Spain/USA
5.1
Summer Camp
Summer Camp
Horror
2015, USA / Spain
5.6
[REC] 4: Apocalypse
[REC] 4: Apocalipsis
Horror
2014, Spain
