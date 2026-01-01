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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Samoilov
Aleksandr Samoilov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Samoilov
Aleksandr Samoilov
Aleksandr Samoilov
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Zimorodok
(1972)
5.9
Begletsy
(2014)
0.0
Vedmin klyuch
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Drama
History
Thriller
War
Year
All
2014
1972
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
Vedmin klyuch
Adventure, History, Drama
2014, Russia / Kazakhstan
5.9
Begletsy
Begletsy
Thriller, Adventure
2014, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
6.9
Zimorodok
Zimorodok
War, Children's
1972, USSR
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