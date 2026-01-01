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Aleksandr Samoilov Aleksandr Samoilov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Samoilov

Aleksandr Samoilov

Aleksandr Samoilov

Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Zimorodok 6.9
Zimorodok (1972)
Begletsy 5.9
Begletsy (2014)
Vedmin klyuch 0.0
Vedmin klyuch (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vedmin klyuch
Vedmin klyuch
Adventure, History, Drama 2014, Russia / Kazakhstan
Begletsy 5.9
Begletsy Begletsy
Thriller, Adventure 2014, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Zimorodok 6.9
Zimorodok Zimorodok
War, Children's 1972, USSR
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