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Max Boublil Max Boublil
Kinoafisha Persons Max Boublil

Max Boublil

Max Boublil

Date of Birth
17 May 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Play 7.1
Play (2019)
The New Kid 6.7
The New Kid (2015)
Let the Girls Play 6.0
Let the Girls Play (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Neuilly Poissy 4.9
Neuilly Poissy Neuilly-Poissy
Comedy 2024, France
Play 7.1
Play Play
Comedy, Romantic 2019, France
Selfie 5.8
Selfie Selfie
Comedy 2019, France
Let the Girls Play 6
Let the Girls Play Comme des garçons / Let the Girls Play
Comedy, Sport 2018, France
The New Kid 6.7
The New Kid Le nouveau
Comedy 2015, France
Les gamins 5.7
Les gamins Les gamins
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Des gens qui s'embrassent 5.7
Des gens qui s'embrassent Des gens qui s'embrassent
Comedy, Drama 2013, France / Belgium
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