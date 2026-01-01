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About
Filmography
Max Boublil
Max Boublil
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Boublil
Max Boublil
Max Boublil
Date of Birth
17 May 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Play
(2019)
6.7
The New Kid
(2015)
6.0
Let the Girls Play
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2024
2019
2018
2015
2013
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
Writer
2
4.9
Neuilly Poissy
Neuilly-Poissy
Comedy
2024, France
7.1
Play
Play
Comedy, Romantic
2019, France
5.8
Selfie
Selfie
Comedy
2019, France
6
Let the Girls Play
Comme des garçons / Let the Girls Play
Comedy, Sport
2018, France
6.7
The New Kid
Le nouveau
Comedy
2015, France
5.7
Les gamins
Les gamins
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Des gens qui s'embrassent
Des gens qui s'embrassent
Comedy, Drama
2013, France / Belgium
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