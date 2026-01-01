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What to watch
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About
Filmography
Manuel Tadros
Manuel Tadros
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Tadros
Manuel Tadros
Manuel Tadros
Date of Birth
30 September 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Tom at the Farm
(2013)
7.0
Hola Frida
(2024)
6.8
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Drama
Family
Year
All
2024
2022
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7
Hola Frida
Hola Frida
Animation, Biography
2024, Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.8
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo
Dounia et la princesse d'Alep
Animation, Family
2022, Canada / France
7.2
Tom at the Farm
Tom à la ferme
Drama
2013, Canada / France
Watch trailer
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