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Manuel Tadros Manuel Tadros
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Tadros

Manuel Tadros

Manuel Tadros

Date of Birth
30 September 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Tom at the Farm 7.2
Tom at the Farm (2013)
Hola Frida 7.0
Hola Frida (2024)
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo 6.8
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hola Frida 7
Hola Frida Hola Frida
Animation, Biography 2024, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo 6.8
Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo Dounia et la princesse d'Alep
Animation, Family 2022, Canada / France
Tom at the Farm 7.2
Tom at the Farm Tom à la ferme
Drama 2013, Canada / France
Watch trailer
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