Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Hola Frida
Hola Frida
Hola Frida
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Biography
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
It’s the story of a little girl who is different. Her world is Coyoacan, Mexico City. Sparkling, vibrant, everything interests her and when difficulties arise, she faces them with an overflowing imagination. This little girl is called Frida Kahlo.
Expand
Hola Frida
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada / France
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$581,785
Production
Tobo Média, Du Coup Animation, Haut et Court
Also known as
Hola Frida, Hola Frida!, ¡Hola, Frida!, Hola, Frida!
Director
André Kadi
Karine Vézina
Cast
Olivia Ruiz
Sophie Faucher
Manuel Tadros
Emma Rodriguez
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hola Frida
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree