Hola Frida

Kinoafisha Films Hola Frida

Hola Frida

Hola Frida 18+
Synopsis

It’s the story of a little girl who is different. Her world is Coyoacan, Mexico City. Sparkling, vibrant, everything interests her and when difficulties arise, she faces them with an overflowing imagination. This little girl is called Frida Kahlo.
Hola Frida - trailer
Hola Frida  trailer
Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $581,785
Production Tobo Média, Du Coup Animation, Haut et Court
Also known as
Hola Frida, Hola Frida!, ¡Hola, Frida!, Hola, Frida!
Director
André Kadi
Karine Vézina
Cast
Olivia Ruiz
Olivia Ruiz
Sophie Faucher
Manuel Tadros
Emma Rodriguez
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.0
10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
Film Trailers
Hola Frida - trailer
Hola Frida Trailer
Stills
