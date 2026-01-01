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Kathryn Harrold Kathryn Harrold
Kinoafisha Persons Kathryn Harrold

Kathryn Harrold

Kathryn Harrold

Date of Birth
2 August 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY (2004)
Raw Deal 6.8
Raw Deal (1986)
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper 5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Filmography

CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime 2004, USA
Raw Deal 6.8
Raw Deal Raw Deal
Crime, Action, Thriller 1986, USA
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper 5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Adventure, Crime, Thriller 1981, USA
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