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Kathryn Harrold
Kathryn Harrold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathryn Harrold
Kathryn Harrold
Kathryn Harrold
Date of Birth
2 August 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
CSI: NY
(2004)
6.8
Raw Deal
(1986)
5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
(1981)
Filmography
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
6.8
Raw Deal
Raw Deal
Crime, Action, Thriller
1986, USA
5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
1981, USA
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