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Filmography
Monique Candelaria
Monique Candelaria
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monique Candelaria
Monique Candelaria
Monique Candelaria
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Ideal Home
(2018)
6.2
The Wave
(2019)
5.1
Banshee Chapter
(2013)
Filmography
6.2
The Wave
The wave
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.4
Ideal Home
Ideal Home
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
5.1
Banshee Chapter
The Banshee Chapter
Horror, Thriller
2013, Germany / USA
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