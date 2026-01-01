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Monique Candelaria Monique Candelaria
Kinoafisha Persons Monique Candelaria

Monique Candelaria

Monique Candelaria

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Ideal Home 6.4
Ideal Home (2018)
The Wave 6.2
The Wave (2019)
Banshee Chapter 5.1
Banshee Chapter (2013)

Filmography

The Wave 6.2
The Wave The wave
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Ideal Home 6.4
Ideal Home Ideal Home
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Banshee Chapter 5.1
Banshee Chapter The Banshee Chapter
Horror, Thriller 2013, Germany / USA
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