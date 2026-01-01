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Aiza Dolmatova Aiza Dolmatova
Kinoafisha Persons Aiza Dolmatova

Aiza Dolmatova

Aiza Dolmatova

Date of Birth
10 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actress

Popular Films

Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure 5.1
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure (2014)
Beremennye 0.0
Beremennye (2015)
Golos ulic 0.0
Golos ulic (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Super Ayza
Super Ayza
Reality-TV 2020, Russia
Golos ulic
Golos ulic
Reality-TV 2017, Russia
Beremennye
Beremennye
Reality-TV 2015, Russia
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure 5.1
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
Animation, Family 2014, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
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