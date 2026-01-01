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About
Filmography
Aiza Dolmatova
Aiza Dolmatova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aiza Dolmatova
Aiza Dolmatova
Aiza Dolmatova
Date of Birth
10 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actress
Popular Films
5.1
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
(2014)
0.0
Beremennye
(2015)
0.0
Golos ulic
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Family
Reality-TV
Year
All
2020
2017
2015
2014
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
Super Ayza
Reality-TV
2020, Russia
Golos ulic
Reality-TV
2017, Russia
Beremennye
Reality-TV
2015, Russia
5.1
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
Animation, Family
2014, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
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