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Eric Edelstein
Eric Edelstein Eric Edelstein
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Edelstein

Eric Edelstein

Eric Edelstein

Date of Birth
23 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers (2026)
Grimm 7.7
Grimm (2011)

Filmography

The Boroughs
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, USA
Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Dink 6.2
The Dink The Dink
Comedy, Sport 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Bad Thoughts 5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy 2025, USA
Baby Shark's Big Movie! 5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie! Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
Minx 7.4
Minx
Comedy 2022, USA
Crush 6.3
Crush Crush
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Ride the Eagle 6.4
Ride the Eagle Ride the Eagle
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
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