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Filmography
Eric Edelstein
Eric Edelstein
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Edelstein
Eric Edelstein
Eric Edelstein
Date of Birth
23 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
7.8
Hoppers
(2026)
7.7
Grimm
(2011)
Filmography
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
7.8
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Dink
The Dink
Comedy, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy
2025, USA
5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
7.4
Minx
Comedy
2022, USA
6.3
Crush
Crush
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Ride the Eagle
Ride the Eagle
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
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