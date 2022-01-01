Marcello Magni

Menu
Date of Birth
23 May 1965
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
1 January 2022
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Peter Brook: The Tightrope 7.2
Peter Brook: The Tightrope (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Peter Brook: The Tightrope 7.3
Peter Brook: The Tightrope The Tightrope
Biography, Musical, Drama 2012, Italy / France
