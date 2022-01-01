Menu
Marcello Magni

Marcello Magni
Marcello Magni
Marcello Magni
Date of Birth
23 May 1965
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
1 January 2022
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Peter Brook: The Tightrope
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Musical
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Peter Brook: The Tightrope
The Tightrope
Biography, Musical, Drama
2012, Italy / France
