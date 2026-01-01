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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laurent Stocker
Laurent Stocker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Stocker
Laurent Stocker
Laurent Stocker
Date of Birth
23 May 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.8
Fables de La Fontaine
(2006)
7.4
Oussekine
(2022)
7.2
Hunting and Gathering
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2015
2014
2013
2011
2009
2007
2006
All
20
Films
17
TV Shows
3
Actor
20
6.3
Plastic Guns
Les pistolets en plastique
Comedy, Crime
2024, France
5.9
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine
Sarah Bernhardt, la divine
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Sous contrôle
Comedy,
2023, France
6.4
Bernadette
Bernadette
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Oussekine
Drama, Detective, History, Biography,
2022, France
5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy
2022, France / Belgium
7.1
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman
Saules aveugles, femme endormie
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Canada / France / Hungary / Luxembourg / Netherlands
6.8
Goliath
Goliath
Drama, Thriller
2022, Belgium / France
6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime
2021, France
5.5
Mes très chers enfants / Price of Parenting
Mes très chers enfants / Price of Parenting
Comedy
2021, France
5.9
De Gaulle
De Gaulle
Drama, Biography, History
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.7
The Big Hit
Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Bye Bye Morons
Adieu les cons
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
6
Caprice
Caprice
Romantic, Comedy
2015, France
6.2
1001 Grams
1001 Gram
Drama
2014, Norway / Germany
5.9
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle
Drama, Comedy
2013, France
6.6
Sleepless Night
Nuit blanche
Thriller
2011, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Change of Plans
Le code a changé
Romantic, Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
7.2
Hunting and Gathering
Ensemble, c'est tout
Romantic, Drama
2007, France
8.8
Fables de La Fontaine
Fables de La Fontaine
Fantasy
2006, France
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