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Laurent Stocker
Laurent Stocker Laurent Stocker
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Stocker

Laurent Stocker

Laurent Stocker

Date of Birth
23 May 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Fables de La Fontaine 8.8
Fables de La Fontaine (2006)
Oussekine 7.4
Oussekine (2022)
Hunting and Gathering 7.2
Hunting and Gathering (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Plastic Guns 6.3
Plastic Guns Les pistolets en plastique
Comedy, Crime 2024, France
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine 5.9
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine Sarah Bernhardt, la divine
Biography 2024, France
Watch trailer
Sous contrôle 6.5
Sous contrôle
Comedy, 2023, France
Bernadette 6.4
Bernadette Bernadette
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Oussekine 7.4
Oussekine
Drama, Detective, History, Biography, 2022, France
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs 5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy 2022, France / Belgium
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman 7.1
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Saules aveugles, femme endormie
Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Canada / France / Hungary / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Goliath 6.8
Goliath Goliath
Drama, Thriller 2022, Belgium / France
Une affaire française 6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime 2021, France
5.5
Mes très chers enfants / Price of Parenting Mes très chers enfants / Price of Parenting
Comedy 2021, France
De Gaulle 5.9
De Gaulle De Gaulle
Drama, Biography, History 2020, France
Watch trailer
The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
Bye Bye Morons 6.8
Bye Bye Morons Adieu les cons
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
Caprice 6
Caprice Caprice
Romantic, Comedy 2015, France
1001 Grams 6.2
1001 Grams 1001 Gram
Drama 2014, Norway / Germany
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle 5.9
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle Tirez la langue, mademoiselle
Drama, Comedy 2013, France
Sleepless Night 6.6
Sleepless Night Nuit blanche
Thriller 2011, France
Watch trailer
Change of Plans 5.7
Change of Plans Le code a changé
Romantic, Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
Hunting and Gathering 7.2
Hunting and Gathering Ensemble, c'est tout
Romantic, Drama 2007, France
Fables de La Fontaine 8.8
Fables de La Fontaine Fables de La Fontaine
Fantasy 2006, France
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