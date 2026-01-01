Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Lafferty
Mark Lafferty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Lafferty
Mark Lafferty
Mark Lafferty
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
8.0
Halt and Catch Fire
(2014)
7.9
Genius
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2020
2018
2017
2014
2009
2008
All
9
Films
1
TV Shows
8
Director
1
Writer
9
Producer
1
6.3
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order
Drama
2025, USA
6.1
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
Mystery, Drama
2023, USA
6.7
The Right Stuff
Drama, History
2020, USA
6.9
Castle Rock
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
7.9
Genius
Drama, History
2017, USA
7.8
Manhattan
Drama
2014, USA
8
Halt and Catch Fire
Drama
2014, USA
8.1
White Collar
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2009, USA
4
Lower Learning
Lower Learning
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree