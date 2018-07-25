Menu
Russian
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7.5
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Castle Rock

Castle Rock (2018 - 2019)

Castle Rock 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of this psychological horror takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, located in the state of Maine - a place that has appeared multiple times in the works of Stephen King. Although the series is not based on any specific novel or story by King, many of his characters and locations appear in "Castle Rock": the rabid dog Cujo, the police officer Alan Pangborn, Shawshank Prison, and others. The plots of the two seasons may seem unrelated at first glance, but a mysterious character will unite the stories of Henry Deaver and Annie Wilkes.
Creator
Dustin Thomason
Sam Shaw
André Holland
André Holland Henry Deaver
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Annie Wilkes
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard Shawshank Prisoner / The Kid / Henry Deaver
Barkhad Abdi
Barkhad Abdi Abdi Howlwadaag
6.6
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Castle Rock - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Castle Rock - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
