The action of this psychological horror takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, located in the state of Maine - a place that has appeared multiple times in the works of Stephen King. Although the series is not based on any specific novel or story by King, many of his characters and locations appear in "Castle Rock": the rabid dog Cujo, the police officer Alan Pangborn, Shawshank Prison, and others. The plots of the two seasons may seem unrelated at first glance, but a mysterious character will unite the stories of Henry Deaver and Annie Wilkes.

