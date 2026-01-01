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Filmography
Mike Genovese
Mike Genovese
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Genovese
Mike Genovese
Mike Genovese
Date of Birth
26 April 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Finding Neighbors
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.8
Finding Neighbors
Finding Neighbors
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
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