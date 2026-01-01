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About
Filmography
Mayana Neiva
Mayana Neiva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mayana Neiva
Mayana Neiva
Mayana Neiva
Date of Birth
15 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
To My Beloved
(2015)
6.7
Clandestine Childhood
(2011)
5.3
Temporada de Verão
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
History
Year
All
2022
2015
2011
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
5.3
Temporada de Verão
Drama
2022, Brazil
6.8
To My Beloved
Para Minha Amada Morta
Action
2015, Brazil
6.7
Clandestine Childhood
Infancia clandestina
History, Drama
2011, Argentina / Spain / Brazil
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