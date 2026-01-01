Menu
Masayasu Wakabayashi

Date of Birth
20 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seven Days of Himawari and Her Puppies 6.4
Seven Days of Himawari and Her Puppies (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama 2012, Japan
