Masayasu Wakabayashi
Masayasu Wakabayashi
Masayasu Wakabayashi
Masayasu Wakabayashi
Masayasu Wakabayashi
Date of Birth
20 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Seven Days of Himawari and Her Puppies
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
Seven Days of Himawari and Her Puppies
Himawari to koinu no nanokakan
Drama
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
