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Lannick Gautry Lannick Gautry
Kinoafisha Persons Lannick Gautry

Lannick Gautry

Lannick Gautry

Date of Birth
3 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
The Gilded Cage 7.2
The Gilded Cage (2013)
Le Tueur du lac 6.8
Le Tueur du lac (2017)

Filmography

Rogue City 6.1
Rogue City Bronx
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, France
Le Tueur du lac 6.8
Le Tueur du lac
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2017, France
First Growth 5.9
First Growth Premiers crus
Drama 2015, France
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes 6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History 2014, France
The Gilded Cage 7.2
The Gilded Cage La cage dorée
Short 2013, France / Portugal
Watch trailer
A Happy Event 5.8
A Happy Event Un heureux événement
Comedy, Drama 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
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