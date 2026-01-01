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Filmography
Lannick Gautry
Lannick Gautry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lannick Gautry
Lannick Gautry
Lannick Gautry
Date of Birth
3 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.2
The Gilded Cage
(2013)
6.8
Le Tueur du lac
(2017)
Filmography
6.1
Rogue City
Bronx
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, France
6.8
Le Tueur du lac
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2017, France
5.9
First Growth
Premiers crus
Drama
2015, France
6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History
2014, France
7.2
The Gilded Cage
La cage dorée
Short
2013, France / Portugal
Watch trailer
5.8
A Happy Event
Un heureux événement
Comedy, Drama
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
Show more
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