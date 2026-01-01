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About
Filmography
Aymen Saïdi
Aymen Saïdi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aymen Saïdi
Aymen Saïdi
Aymen Saïdi
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
5.7
The Squad
(2015)
5.6
Une comédie romantique
(2022)
4.7
Tip Top
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2015
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.6
Une comédie romantique
Une comédie romantique
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.7
The Squad
Antigang
Action, Drama
2015, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.7
Tip Top
Tip Top
Thriller
2013, Luxembourg / France / Belgium
Watch trailer
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