Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Peter Sohn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Sohn
Peter Sohn
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Sohn
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree